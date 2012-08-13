Indian Protester-Guru Detained

CHEAT SHEET
An Indian yogi who is a television favorite among India’s democratic masses was detained Monday along with thousands of fellow protesters as they marched to the country’s Parliament to demand greater government transparency. “Throw out the Congress; save the country,” the bearded and robed Baba Ramdev shouted as police led him away. “The government has become completely deaf. We have to make them hear us,” Ramdev said Sunday as he and his supporters planned to march to the government building from a park where they had stayed for four days. Ramdev has asked for an end to government corruption and a turnover in political leadership.