CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Indian Students March for Women’s Protection

    TIME FOR CHANGE

    Activists in New Dehli on Saturday. (Raveendran/AFP/Getty)

    “Freedom for women!” shouted hundreds of protestors in India on Saturday as they marched toward parliament. The group, mostly students, was calling for quick implementation of laws suggested on Wednesday by a government panel brought together in the wake of December’s violent gang-rape. The proposed laws, drawn from over 80,000 suggestions, include a stricter enforcement of sexual-assault laws, speedier rape trials, and an end to political interference in sex-crime cases.

    Read it at Associated Press