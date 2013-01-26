Indian Students March for Women’s Protection

Read it at Associated Press
“Freedom for women!” shouted hundreds of protestors in India on Saturday as they marched toward parliament. The group, mostly students, was calling for quick implementation of laws suggested on Wednesday by a government panel brought together in the wake of December’s violent gang-rape. The proposed laws, drawn from over 80,000 suggestions, include a stricter enforcement of sexual-assault laws, speedier rape trials, and an end to political interference in sex-crime cases.