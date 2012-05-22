Indian Train Collision Kills Dozens

CHEAT SHEET
At least 25 people were killed and dozens more injured early Tuesday in southern India after a passenger train rammed into a freight train. The vehicles caught fire as rescue workers tried to pull out survivors. Around 70 people were rescued from the wreckage in the six hours after the crash, and at least 40 people were hospitalized with injuries and 10 in critical condition. The first passenger car caught fire, and the 16 people on-board burned to death. Firefighters and police put out the flames within three hours. Officials said they are still working on identifying the bodies and are investigating whether the driver of the passenger train missed a signal or if the signal malfunctioned.