Indiana University Frat Suspended After Alleged Assault Involving Anti-Semitic, Racist Slurs

A fraternity at Indiana University in Bloomington has been suspended over an incident at the Pi Kappa Phi house on Friday night that allegedly involved a physical assault and anti-Semitic and racist slurs.

Hours after a purported video of the altercation began circulating on the 43,000-student campus over the weekend, the university announced it had suspended Pi Kappa Phi and said police were investigating. The incident involved members of Alpha Epsilon Pi, a traditionally Jewish fraternity, student newspaper The Indiana Daily Student reported.

In a purported clip of the incident posted online by BDS Report, men appear to be reviewing the security footage after the altercation. The footage shows a group of about 10 men attacking one or two others outside, and one of the men reviewing the tape can be heard asking, “Which one are you?” Another responds, “I come in right there” and points at the screen.

As the fight concludes, the men say “he’s a fucking douche,” and “fuck that kid.”

The fraternity has been suspended until the investigation—by federal officials, detectives from the university, and the Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office—has been completed, according to a statement from the school.

“Indiana University condemns bias or violence in any form and will hold individuals and organizations accountable,” said the statement. “Diversity and inclusion are core values that we expect to be shared by all IU students.”

About 20 percent of the university’s students reportedly belong to a Greek organization.

At least five young men have died in fraternity-related incidents this year in Pennsylvania, California, and Washington state, and several hate incidents involving Greek organizations have made news, including last month when Syracuse University halted all fraternity social activities over a series of racist and anti-Semitic incidents on campus.