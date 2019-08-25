CHEAT SHEET
WORN DOWN
Indianapolis Colts Quarterback Andrew Luck Is Retiring From the NFL at Age 29
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is retiring from the NFL at age 29, he announced late Saturday. “I'm going to retire, this is not an easy decision. This is the hardest decision of my life. But it is the right decision for me,” Luck said after the team’s preseason loss to the Chicago Bears. Luck, who has struggled with a leg injury, said the “cycle of injury pain, rehab” has been “unceasing and unrelenting” and has “taken my joy of this game away.” “I've been stuck in this process and haven't been able to live the life I want to live. After 2016, I played in pain and was unable to practice, I said I wouldn't go through that again,” he said, reportedly fighting back tears. Luck, the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year last season, already met with team owner Jim Irsay to fill him in on the decision, according to ESPN.