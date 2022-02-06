India’s Beloved Bollywood Singer Lata Mangeshkar Dead Fom COVID

Read it at BBC
One of India’s most famous singers, Lata Mangeshkar, has died after being hospitalized for COVID-19. The 92-year-old songstress is credited with singing the soundtrack for hundreds of Bollywood films and released songs in 36 different languages. She will be honored in a state funeral in Mumbai on Sunday followed by two days of national mourning with all flags ordered to fly at half staff in her honor. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said her death will leave a “void in our nation that cannot be filled.”