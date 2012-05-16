Indonesians Rally for Gaga Show

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Agence France-Presse
Lady Gaga’s Indonesian promoters said Wednesday that they will fight to save her upcoming concert, which was canceled after police denied it a permit and Islamic hardliners threatened “chaos” if she comes to the country. Production company Big Daddy reached out to Lady Gaga’s famous “little monsters” on Twitter, saying they still hoped the June 3 concert would take place—especially since 50,000 tickets had already been sold. But the Islamic Defenders Front has promised to wreak chaos on the country if Gaga performs, calling her the “devil’s messenger” who wears only a “bra and panties” on the stage.