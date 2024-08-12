The buzzy HBO drama Industry, which premiered its third season Sunday, is known for its gutsy storylines as it follows the lives and careers of young bankers in London. But the show’s star, Myha’la, told Marie Claire this week that she’s been making some gutsy moves of her own in real life, by being vocal about Israel-Hamas War in Gaza on her Instagram page.

“I’ve been concerned that I’m going to lose a job opportunity,” Myha’la told the magazine in a new profile, in reference to her social media posts calling for a “ceasefire now.” And even though other stars have suffered backlash and lost jobs for speaking up on the issue, Myha’la said she has no plans to stop being vocal. “I’m sure that I already have” lost some job opportunities due to the posts, Myha’la continued.

Myha’la’s comments come after several professional relationships in the entertainment industry were severed over disagreements about how to talk about Israel and Gaza—such as when Aaron Sorkin fired his agent for calling Israel’s attacks a “genocide” on Palestinians, or when ex-Scream star Melissa Barrera was fired from the movie series following her post that likened the events in Gaza to the Holocaust and also called the attacks a genocide.

Though Myha’la has enjoyed career success since Industry took off, she admitted to the magazine that she’s not totally financially secure, so risking any job is still a big sacrifice. “I would love to say that I’m financially secure enough to be like, ‘Yeah, I’m going to say no to a job,’ but that’s just not the case,” she said, adding that the financial pressure of acting is “really disheartening.”

After landing the leading role in Industry as Harper, a young hyper-intelligent American who takes on the banking world in London, Myha’la’s star rose. The show started off as an underdog of sorts but has since built a fanbase and secured a coveted Sunday night spot on the HBO calendar for its third season. The success of Industry and Myha’la’s masterful performance as its lead character brought her big screen roles, such as in 2022’s Bodies Bodies Bodies and last year’s Leave The World Behind.

Myha’la told the magazine that even though she’s in a precarious position in her burgeoning career, she’s committed to not being mum about her stance on the Israel-Hamas War because “If I’m going to be loud about my own injustices [at] home, if it touches me in another place in the world, I feel obliged to express myself.”