An Indianapolis Star sports columnist has apologized for his “clumsy and awkward” comment to Caitlin Clark, the former Iowa Hawkeye basketball star who was drafted first overall by the WNBA’s Indiana Fever, during her introductory press conference Wednesday.

Gregg Doyel posted on X, formerly Twitter, a couple hours after videos of his comments to Clark went viral.

“Today in my uniquely oafish way, while welcoming @CaitlinClark22 to Indy, I formed my hands into her signature [heart-sign]. My comment afterward was clumsy and awkward. I sincerely apologize. Please know my heart (literally and figuratively) was well-intentioned. I will do better,” Doyel wrote.

Clark, who made a cameo on Saturday Night Live over the weekend, took questions from members of the press Wednesday in Indiana. When it was Doyel’s turn, he began by making a “heart” sign with his hands, as Clark has done towards her family after games.

Clark didn’t seem too enthused by it.

“You like that?” she said flatly.

Doyel replied, “I like that you’re here.” Clark then explained: “Yeah, I do that at my family after every game, so…”

Doyel then said: “Start doing it to me and we’ll get along just fine.”

As of Wednesday evening, Clark hadn’t responded to Doyel’s initial comment or his apology.

Clark, who broke the all-time NCAA men’s and women’s scoring records this past season, joins Aliyah Boston—last year’s first overall pick—in Indiana.

The Fever open their season on the road against the Connecticut Sun on May 14.