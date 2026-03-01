World

Influencer Ripped for ‘Selfish’ Comment Amid Strikes on Tourist Hotspot

SELF-CENTERED

“Can’t everyone just chill out?” the influencer asked.

Muskaan Arshad
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

People cross a street as smoke rises from the site of a reported Iranian strike in Dubai on March 1, 2026
FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images

An Australian influencer is facing backlash after sharing what critics called a “selfish” reaction to escalating violence in the Middle East. Louise Starkey posted an Instagram video on Saturday from Dubai showing what appeared to be an Iranian missile streaking through the skyline. As the projectile descended, she anxiously told her followers, “It’s not meant to be happening here,” before adding, “Can’t everyone just chill out?” While some viewers sympathized with her fear as tensions mounted, others blasted her comments as tone-deaf. “‘Not meant to be happening here’ has to be one of the most selfish statements I have ever heard. As if it’s meant to happen anywhere. But am I surprised? Really, REALLY NOT,” a commentator wrote on the viral video. The strikes come in retaliation that killed Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Iranians have been striking U.S. allies in the Middle Eastern region, including attacks on Israel, the UAE, and Kuwait, in which multiple people have died, and nearly a hundred have been injured. According to the United Arab Emirates Defense Ministry, three people have been killed and 58 injured in strikes within the Emirates.

Read it at Daily Mail
Muskaan Arshad

Muskaan Arshad

Breaking News Intern

muskaan.arshad@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now