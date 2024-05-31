Just moments following former President Donald Trump’s guilty verdict on 34 counts in his hush money case in New York, WinRed, the Republican fundraising platform, crashed due to an influx of supporters flocking to the site to donate to the presumptive Republican nominee.

Minutes after the verdict, a fundraising link was posted on Trump’s campaign website, reading, “I was just convicted in a rigged political witch hunt trial… Your support is the only thing standing between us and total tyranny.”

The campaign also requested that members of Congress who had been endorsed by Trump also send out the link, according to a source familiar. Almost instantly, it was overwhelmed, shutting down WinRed for almost 30 minutes.

“From just minutes after the verdict, the digital fundraising system has been hit with record numbers of supporters. The traffic is so large that it is causing intermittent delays,” Brian Hughes, a Trump Campaign spokesperson, said in a statement.

“The campaign is grateful for this massive outpouring of support because it shows that Americans have seen this sham trial as the political election interference that Biden and Democrats have always intended. President Trump is fighting to save our nation and every level of support helps keep the fight going. November 5th is the day Americans will deliver the real verdict!”

The exact amount of how much Trump has raised since his historic conviction is unknown.

However, Trump and his supporters weren’t the only ones who were fundraising off of the verdict. Democrats immediately started sending out emails asking for donations to their campaigns including Reps. Ritchie Torres (D-NY), Wiley Nickel (D-NC) and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

“We'll keep this short because things are changing RAPIDLY: A jury just found Donald Trump GUILTY of purposefully falsifying business records AND violating election law by concealing hush money payments to prevent damaging information from coming out ahead of the 2016 presidential race,” the DCCC said in an email. “You helped kick Trump OUT of power. With your continued support, we can make sure his cronies in the House get kicked out too.”