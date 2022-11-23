Detoxify Post-Thanksgiving With These Stellar Infrared Sauna Blanket Deals

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I’ve always enjoyed the calming, toxin-releasing, and sinus-relieving benefits of a sauna, but, unfortunately, I have a very low tolerance for feeling overheated and dizzy—especially when I’m half-naked and surrounded by other gym-goers doused in sweat. Naturally, when I discovered that at-home infrared sauna blankets were a budding wellness product in the space, I was thrilled to get my hands on one. I first tried HigherDOSE’s Infrared Sauna Blanket, which I now use almost daily and swear by.

These at-home infrared sauna blankets allow you to reap the benefits of infrared sauna in gyms, spas, and wellness facilities in the comfort of your own home. These infrared sauna blankets are basically compact saunas resembling a giant sleeping bag that you can use while watching TV on the couch, meditating, and even lying in your bed. These detoxifying sauna blankets are engineered with infrared technology and emit spa-level far-infrared light and heat energy to emulate the effects of a full-body sauna. When emitted, the heat energy works to help boost your heart rate and overall blood circulation (just like when you’re working out or having sex), which in turn helps the body release feel-good neurotransmitters like dopamine and serotonin, so you get a natural high after your session.

I have gotten so many friends and family members hooked on sauna blankets—I mean, you can burn up to 600 calories in a half hour just from laying down in one. Infrared sauna blankets are a bit pricey (though 100 percent worth the investment), but this is the best time of year to invest in one. There are a few notable infrared sauna blanket Black Friday sales that are already live, which will save you a ton of money—not to mention help you detoxify your body after overindulging on turkey, mashed potatoes, and wine. Without further ado, scroll through below to check out the best infrared sauna Black Friday deals to score now.

HigherDOSE Infrared Sauna Blanket Down from $600 HigherDOSE's sauna blanket really does give me a natural high as promised, and I feel like my anxiety is much more manageable when I use it consistently. Even my fiance can tell when I’ve used the blanket because I’m much calmer and less irritable for the remainder of the day post-sauna session (so yes, he’s now a fan too!). Buy at HigherDOSE $ 479 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Heat Healer Infrared Sauna Blanket Down from $598 In addition to detoxification, burning calories without even moving, and reducing inflammation, reviewers of the infrared sauna blanket also say it reduces period pain, joint stiffness, and muscle tension. Buy at Heat Healer $ 448 Free Shipping | Free Returns

REVIIV Infrared Sauna Blanket Down from $460 According to the brand, one 30-minute session in this far infrared sauna blanket can burn up to 600 calories (for reference a 30-minute jog burns around 300 calories). Plus, the infrared heat is seven times more detoxifying than normal heat. Buy at Amazon $ 370 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Sun Life Sauna Infrared Sauna Blanket Down from $499 This extra portable and intuitive infrared sauna blanket by Sun Home Saunas features a slew of unique features, including a sturdy, industrial-level velcro closure to keep the heat locked in (a design feature that many competitors don’t have). Starting November 24, the Infrared Sauna Blanket will be a generous $150 off. Plus, the brand will be giving away a free gift worth $400 with every sauna purchase. Buy at Sun Home Saunas $ 349 Free Shipping | Free Returns

