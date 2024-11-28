Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I’ve always enjoyed the calming, toxin-releasing, and sinus-relieving benefits of a sauna, but, unfortunately, I have a very low tolerance for feeling overheated and dizzy—especially when I’m half-naked and surrounded by other gym-goers doused in sweat. Naturally, when I discovered that at-home infrared sauna blankets were a budding wellness product in the space, I was thrilled to get my hands on one. I first tried HigherDOSE’s Infrared Sauna Blanket, which I now use almost daily and swear by.

These at-home infrared sauna blankets allow you to reap the benefits of infrared sauna in gyms, spas, and wellness facilities in the comfort of your own home. These infrared sauna blankets are basically compact saunas resembling a giant sleeping bag that you can use while watching TV on the couch, meditating, and even lying in your bed. These detoxifying sauna blankets are engineered with infrared technology and emit spa-level far-infrared light and heat energy to emulate the effects of a full-body sauna. When emitted, the heat energy works to help boost your heart rate and overall blood circulation (just like when you’re working out or having sex), which in turn helps the body release feel-good neurotransmitters like dopamine and serotonin, so you get a natural high after your session.

I have gotten so many friends and family members hooked on sauna blankets—I mean, you can burn up to 600 calories in a half hour just from laying down in one. Infrared sauna blankets are a bit pricey (though 100 percent worth the investment), but this is the best time of year to invest in one. There are a few notable infrared sauna blanket Black Friday and Cyber sales, which will save you a ton of money—not to mention help you detoxify your body after overindulging on turkey, mashed potatoes, and wine. Without further ado, scroll through below to check out the best Infrared sauna Black Friday deals to score now.

HigherDOSE Infrared Sauna Blanket Down from $699 HigherDOSE's sauna blanket really does give me a natural high, as promised, and I feel like my anxiety is much more manageable when I use it consistently. Even my husband can tell when I’ve used the blanket because I’m much calmer and less irritable for the remainder of the day post-sauna session (so yes, he’s now a fan too!). Buy At HigherDOSE $ 560 Free Returns | Free Shipping Buy At Amazon $ 524

Sun Home Saunas Infrared Sauna Blanket Down From $500 Sun Home Sauna’s Infrared Sauna Blanket is designed with EMF-shiedling technology and healing infrared heat to help you recover faster, sweat out toxins, and boost enorphins from home. Right now, score $150 off the bestselling blanket for Black Friday. Discount automatically applied at checkout. Buy At Sun Home Saunas $ 350 Free Shipping

Heat Healer Infrared Sauna Blanket Down from $598 In addition to detoxification, burning calories without even moving, and reducing inflammation, reviewers of the infrared sauna blanket also say it reduces period pain, joint stiffness, and muscle tension. Buy At Heat Healer $ 449 Free Returns | Free Shipping

MiHigh Infrared Sauna Blanket V2 Down from $500 According to the brand, one 30-minute session in this far infrared sauna blanket can burn up to 600 calories (for reference, a 30-minute jog burns around 300 calories). Plus, the infrared heat is seven times more detoxifying than normal heat. Buy At Amazon $ 300 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Lifepro Rejuvawrap Infrared Sauna Blanket Down From $500 This infrared sauna blanket allows you to sweat out toxins while browsing your phone, checking emails or playing a video game thanks to its armless design. Grab one while it’s on major sale now. Buy At Lifepro $ 340 Buy At Amazon $ 340

