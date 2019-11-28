Injured Kyrie Irving Responds After Boston Celtics Fans Taunt Brooklyn Nets

Read it at ESPN
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving poured his heart out on social media after his teammates faced unrelenting taunts from Boston Celtics fans during Wednesday night’s game, which he missed due to injury. “Kyrie sucks!” fans of Irving’s old team jeered throughout the game. Later, Irving posted an Instagram story about the negativity, writing, “It happens all the time and Tonight just shows how Sports/Entertainment will always be ignorant and obtrusive. It’s one big SHOW that means Very VERY little in the real world that most people live in because there are Actually things that matter going on within it.” Net Jarrett Allen said the team was unfazed by the taunts. “If Kyrie was here, it probably would've been 10 times worse,” he told ESPN.