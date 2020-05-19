‘Ink Master’ Star Daniel Silva Charged With Murder in Crash Death of YouTuber Corey La Barrie

Read it at People
Ink Master star Daniel Silva was formally charged with murder Tuesday in connection with the high-speed car crash that killed YouTuber Corey La Barrie. Los Angeles prosecutors said Silva, 26, who was at the wheel of the high-price McLaren sports car when it ran off the road and into a tree on May 10, would face up to 15 years to life in prison if convicted of the single count. LaBarrie’s brother has said the influencer, who had more than 300,000 YouTube followers, was in the car with a drunk driver after celebrating his birthday—but Silva has not been charged with DUI. The LAPD says the tattoo artist attempted to leave the scene.