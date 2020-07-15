Reality TV Tattooist Pleads No Contest for DUI Crash That Killed L.A. YouTuber

Read it at L.A. County District Attorney
A Los Angeles tattoo artist has pleaded no contest for killing YouTube star Corey La Barrie on his birthday in May during an alleged drunk driving car crash, authorities said Wednesday. Daniel Joseph Silva, 27, who starred in the reality TV show Ink Master, entered the plea Tuesday to one felony count of gross vehicular manslaughter for the May 10 incident, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office said. He was arrested on May 12 on a murder charge. Prosecutors say he crashed a 2020 McLaren 600LT into a tree, killing his 25-year-old passenger. Silva will be sentenced on August 13 at the Los Angeles County Superior Court in Van Nuys, where he faces up to four years in state prison.