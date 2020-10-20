You Shouldn’t Be Paying Manufacturer Prices for Printer Ink and Toner
THE FINE PRINT
If over the last eight months you’ve struggled with at-home printing, you are not alone. But it doesn’t have to be this way. Inkcartridges, an online alternative to big box stores, was created to help people access high quality ink and toner without breaking the bank by taking advantage of lower cost production methods (and passing that savings on to you!). As working remotely and distance learning have quickly become the norm, Inkcartridges can set the tone for your home office or classroom—just choose your printer brand, make, and model, and Inkcartridges will give you a list of compatible ink and toner options. To help you make it through the rest of 2020, Inkcartridges is offering a 10% discount (plus free shipping) with the code ICAFLQ4.
Inkcartridges offers two types of aftermarket printer cartridges: remanufactured cartridges, which are cleaned and refilled shells of the original manufacturer’s equipment (OEM) with an ink formula similar to the original; and compatible cartridges, which are totally new cartridges engineered to fit and function just like the original. Both install in the printer the same as any OEM. While some printers come with disclaimers warning you to avoid aftermarket printer cartridges, according to Inkcartridges, they’re all talk. Aftermarket cartridges work just as well as an OEM product—and don’t worry, they won’t void your printer’s warranty. No matter which option you go with, you’re guaranteed to save big when you tone up your at-home printing capabilities with Inkcartridges.
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.