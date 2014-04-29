CHEAT SHEET
    Inmate Dies After Botched Execution

    Reuters

    An untested drug cocktail led to a botched execution of an Oklahoma prisoner on Tuesday night. Clayton Lockett's vein failed upon administration of drugs and the execution was halted after 20 minutes. He then suffered a "massive heart attack" and died. Lockett and another inmate, Charles Warner, were both set to be executed on Tuesday night after a string of hearings and appeals. Their lawyers argued that the state must disclose details of the drugs used, and the state Supreme Court issued a rare stay of execution. Warner was set to be put to death two hours after Lockett but has received a 14-day stay.

