Inmate Was Tasered Before Execution

Clayton Lockett, the Oklahoma inmate killed in a botched execution on Tuesday, had been Tasered by prison staff earlier in the day, and had cut his own arm. A timeline released by the state's Corrections Department also shows that the medical staff used his groin area to inject the lethal drugs because they were unable to find a suitable vein. The department recommended holding executions indefinitely in Oklahoma until new procedures are issued and the staff is retrained.