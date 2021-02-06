Inmates in St. Louis Jail Set Fires, Break Windows in Pre-Dawn Protest
OVERNIGHT UPRISING
Inmates at a St. Louis jail broke windows, started a fire and tossed items onto the sidewalk during in the early hours of Saturday morning. Around 115 inmates on the fourth floor of the City Justice Center flooded the floor and refused to remain in their living quarters. Some held signs with the word “free” and yelled to crowds on the street. It was the third disturbance at the jail in recent weeks; in the other two, inmates were protesting unsafe conditions amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Local news station KSDK reported that inmates were still setting fire t items at 10 a.m. inmates and the situation was under control by 12 p.m. One officer was reported injured and was taken to a hospital, and 65 inmates were reportedly transferred to another prison.