Inmates: Guards Tortured Us After Escape

Read it at New York Times
Prisoners at the prison Richard Matt and David Sweat escaped from say guards tortured them for information on the escaped convicts, the New York Times reports. Patrick Alexander, an inmate at Clinton Correctional Facility, says guards beat him, put a plastic bag over his head, and threatened to waterboard him while asking questions like “Where are they going? What did you hear? How much are they paying you to keep your mouth shut?” An investigation by the Times found that dozens of inmates were abused, placed in solitary confinement, or transferred to other prisons. Another prisoner says a guard tied a plastic bag around his neck and tightened it until he passed out.