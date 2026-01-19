Innocent Text Which Prompted Trump’s Unhinged Response Revealed

The text that prompted President Donald Trump’s deranged response linking his Greenland power grab to not winning a Nobel Prize he wasn’t eligible for has been revealed.

A text message sent on Sunday by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre to Trump, obtained by The New York Times, shows Støre pleading with the president to tone down his aggressive posturing and rhetoric over Greenland and “de-escalate.”

“Dear Mr President, dear Donald – on the contact across the Atlantic – on Greenland, Gaza, Ukraine – and your tariff announcement yesterday,” the text reads. “You know our position on these issues. But we believe we all should work to take this down and de-escalate – so much is happening around us where we need to stand together.”

Trump has said that the U.S. will acquire Greenland "one way or the other," refusing to rule out military action in the Arctic territory. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

“We are proposing a call with you later today – with both of us or separately – give us a hint of what you prefer! Best – Alex and Jonas,” it concludes, referring to Finland’s president, Alexander Stubb.

Trump, 79, responded to the message within half an hour in the least diplomatically professional way possible.

“Dear Jonas,” Trump replied. “Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America.”

Greenlanders protest Trump's intentions for the home over the weekend. Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Trump unofficially accepted the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize from its rightful winner, Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, after she gifted it to him at the Oval Office on Thursday.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee issued a clarification on January 9, explaining that Nobel Prizes cannot be transferred to others.

“Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China, and why do they have a ‘right of ownership’ anyway?” the president continued. “There are no written documents, it’s only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also.”

“I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States. The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland. Thank you! President DJT”

Trump’s Greenland power grab has threatened the integrity of NATO, with his threats to take over Denmark’s autonomous territory and refusal to rule out military action prompting confusion and panic among European allies.

Greenlanders gathered to protest Trump's remarks on the sovereignty of their country. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

The president has said he seeks to acquire the world’s largest island for “national security” purposes, and will do so “one way or the other.”