Inside Attacks Show Taliban Strength

Other attacks on Afghan bases have resulted in more casualties, but officials are calling Friday’s Taliban assault on Camp Bastion the single most destructive strike in the decade of war. Two Marines were killed, eight attack jets severely damaged or destroyed and $200 million in damages were caused when militants wearing American Army uniforms penetrated the base. “We’re saying it’s a very sophisticated attack,” said a military official here. “We’ve lost aircraft in battle, but nothing like this.” Ten thousand Marines have left the area and investigators are looking into how the Taliban conducted such a sophisticated raid.