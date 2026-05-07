A top adviser to Donald Trump has exposed the president’s dramatic Trumpification of the Cabinet Room, including a glimpse of a mirror he plucked from a White House vault.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino Jr. posted a clip of the now-hardly-recognizable room. Over music from Star Wars, he proudly showed off the tacky 24-karat gold decals that now fill its walls, their matching curtains, presidential portraits in gold frames, and more.

There is no shortage of gold accents in the Cabinet Room these days, as shown in a video shared by White House adviser Dan Scavino. Dan Scavino/Instagram

Scavino’s video shows the Cabinet Room filled with gaudy golden moldings that look identical to a $58 “Ekena Millwork Onlay” available at Home Depot. The piece is marketed online as a decorative embellishment and is also plastered on the walls of the Oval Office.

The Cabinet Room, like the Oval Office, is now filled with a moulding that resembles a $58 item at Home Depot. Dan Scavino/Instagram

The clip begins by showing that Trump, 79, added a pair of golden trophies to sit atop a wooden credenza at the front of the room. On each side of the cabinet are the flags of the Space Force and the office of the president.

A portrait of former President James K. Polk hangs in the Cabinet Room. Below it, Trump added a pair of gold trophies to sit atop a cabinet. Dan Scavino/Instagram

As Scavino pans to the right, the extent of the president’s remodeling comes into focus, including the addition of flags from every U.S. military branch.

Decorative ceiling medallions and gold trim now surround the Cabinet Room. Dan Scavino/Instagram

The video also captured decorative ceiling medallions that are, you guessed it, gold. Not even the door frames were spared, as Trump appears to have fitted them with gold piping, too.

Not even the Cabinet Room’s door frames are safe from the president’s gold spree. Dan Scavino/Instagram

Midway through Scavino’s video, a circular, golden mirror that Trump added to the room is shown mounted across from where the president usually sits. Trump bragged during a Cabinet meeting in October that he “just moved it up here, special from the vaults.”

Donald Trump’s gold-framed mirror in the Cabinet Room is visible behind Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky, who met with the president there in October. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

The room’s busy walls—filled with presidential portraits and gold ornaments every couple of inches—are a stark change from past administrations.

The decor of the Cabinet Room, photographed above in 2006, was much more subtle before Trump’s second term. Getty Images

Even Trump’s first term saw little change to the room. He only changed some of the presidential portraits on display—something all presidents, including former presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, did before and after him. Now, however, Trump has stuffed so many portraits in the room that there is hardly any open wall space.

Former President Barack Obama addresses his cabinet in 2015. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

While less dramatic than Trump’s additions, the Cabinet Room got a facelift in 2006 to improve lighting and carpet to make it appear fresher on camera. The remodeling during George W. Bush’s second term was completed in coordination with the White House Historical Association and was quietly completed without widespread backlash.

Trump bulldozed the White House’s East Wing last summer without permission or warning, making room for his pet project, a massive White House ballroom that he hopes to have completed by the end of his term in 2029. In MAGA fashion, however, Trump’s drastic changes to the White House’s appearance—while spiking gas prices and plummeting his own approval rating—are still being cheered on by his sycophants.