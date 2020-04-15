Porn stars creating and selling coronavirus-themed content might want to save their receipts for the protective gear that’s required to cash in on this rising trend. Whether it’s a face mask, gloves, or a hazmat suit, if it’s a necessary business expense (which these arguably are—after all, how else will performers play up the quarantine fantasy?) it could be tax-deductible. Of course, performers would have to use different masks for running errands if they’re planning to claim the gear for those COVID-19 fetish scenes as a business expense. You see, when it comes to props, sex workers need to keep it strictly business for those tax returns. Their itemized deductions might be naughtier than most, yet still legal.

Christopher Kirk, a tax attorney and the founder of Safeword Tax Service, didn’t start off serving those in the sex-worker community. As the word-of-mouth referrals circulated from some of his kinkier clientele, his practice expanded to meet the needs of a variety of sex workers, from escorts to dominatrices, porn stars, strippers, and webcam models (though his firm still maintains a “vanilla” branch).

“I started realizing how much the community on the sexual fringes really needed good tax representation and tax work. It’s grown into a huge portion of my practice and I absolutely love it because they really need high-quality representation and someone who understands the issues they are facing,” says Kirk about his passion for serving the sex-worker community. “As an attorney, I am very aware of what goes on in the law; I keep an eye on tax court cases that come out of the tax realm to make sure that my clients are served well. It’s a different perspective than a CPA but it’s a perspective my clients appreciate.”