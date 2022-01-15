Inside Porn’s Silliest New Trend: Women Stuck in Things

The darndest things turn people on. Consumers buy pornographic videos of women eating, women pretending to fuck their stepsons, and women engaged in all sorts of other scenarios. For the past two years, a new genre has taken Porn Valley by storm: scenes of men fucking women who are stuck. Take my recent foray into the genre. At the start of the video, I pretend to get stuck in a dryer to seduce my fictional stepson, then scream: “Oh, Randy! Help me, I’m stuck!” He runs in and says, “Stepmom, you are clearly not stuck in the drier; if you want to fuck, you should have said so,” then pounds me.

Other videos show women stuck in fridges, cars, garbage disposals, and all different sorts of inanimate objects. The videos sound hilarious, but in my opinion, they exist for a serious reason: Mastercard, Visa, and other credit card-processing companies restrict what pornographers can sell, especially in the genre of fake non-consent, which has significantly decreased the amount of high-end content in that genre. Pornographers and consumers are trapped, and trapped women videos set us free.

Mastercard has restricted pornographers for years. Although First Amendment laws protect the right to sell fictional films showcasing adult actors in scripted scenes of fake incest or non-consensual sex, Mastercard and other financial service companies enforce strict rules about what types of porn consumers can buy with credit and debit cards. These rules range from which fingers I can put in my asshole (no thumbs!) to what types of objects I can insert in my vagina to what a son can and cannot call his mother figure. (Meanwhile, Hollywood depicts incest and rape regularly.) In other words, Mastercard restricts what you jack off to, even if it’s legal for you to watch a woman get fisted.

When adult companies sell fictional non-consensual-themed videos, they must add additional language to videos. Kink sometimes sells these videos, showing disclaimers both before and after the videos explaining the films are fictional. Instead of tagging them “rape,” they now might tag them “consensual non-consent.”

Last year, Mastercard and OnlyFans changed policies overnight. For most of us, it’s not worth risking our relationship with credit card processors to sell fictional consensual, non-consent films.

On top of this, we’ve all heard from viewers, and though their tastes remain as carnal as ever, they have mixed feelings about wanting to view fictional incest- or rape-themed content. A woman can have a rape fantasy without ever wanting to get raped, and a man who likes stepmom porn probably doesn’t want to sleep with his mother. It’s make-believe. But in a country where you can’t tweet about listening to “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” without sparking a viral debate, people are wary of publicly talking about their fantasies. Everyone has grown more conservative. And when you’re masturbating, you don’t want to remember your weird stance toward your fetishes. You just want to get off and relax.

I have begun filming these stuck women scenes with my fans in mind. Even when creating these videos, I must tip-toe around Mastercard rules. If my stepson Randy comes behind me, I can’t yell, “I don’t want it!” or “Stop!” I must scream euphemisms like, “Oh my goodness!” and “This seems wrong, but I want it!”

I never thought I would feel more ridiculous than I do when I film regular stepmom scenes (personally, stepmoms and rape fantasies are not the type of porn I want), but I laugh when I film these videos. At the same time, I’m thankful these videos exist. Stuck women videos offer a way for performers to sell controversial fantasies without breaking Mastercard’s policies or triggering audiences’ self-loathing. Stuck women videos are playful, consensual, non-consent videos. They’re the fuzzy pink handcuffs of kinky porn compared to the spiked handcuffs of more controversial videos. And some days, when I’m battling Mastercard weekly, I too prefer the fuzzy pink handcuffs. The spikes are not worth the stress.