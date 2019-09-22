Unfriended

Inside the Dramatic Legal Bust-Up That Ended Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein’s Gross Friendship

Jeffrey Epstein tried to sue Sarah Ferguson for calling him a pedophile. Plus, Meghan and Harry leave Rome to head for Africa, and do the Russians have dirt on Prince Andrew?

Tom Sykes

Tim Teeman

Senior Editor and Writer

Getty

The end of a shameful friendship

Journalist Vicky Ward, who has spent years assiduously chronicling the Jeffrey Epstein saga including this stunning article for The Daily Beast, revealed in a piece for CNN that the friendship between Prince Andrew and Epstein came to a dramatic end in the early 2011, when Epstein threatened legal action against Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York. 