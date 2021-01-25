Explosive U.S. Case Claims Mexican General Told Cartel, ‘To Fuck You Guys Over They Need an Order From Me’

CALI, Colombia—What began as a high-profile U.S. investigation of a top Mexican general has now morphed into an international incident that threatens law enforcement relations between the two countries.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) has accused the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and the U.S. Justice Department of “fabricating” their drug-trafficking case against retired general Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda. Earlier this month, Mexican prosecutors dismissed all charges brought against Cienfuegos by U.S. officials.

AMLO also ordered the DOJ’s classified dossier on General Cienfuegos to be publicly released. The DOJ claimed that was in violation of the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty [MLAT] between the two countries, and the move caused U.S. officials to threaten an end to sensitive information-sharing with Mexico, thus creating an immediate security crisis for newly inaugurated President Joe Biden.