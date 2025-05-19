Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, a disease that affects about one in eight men in the U.S. The disease was “characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to “the bone,” his office said in a statement on Sunday. “While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management.” According to the American Cancer Society, the five-year survival rates for metastatic prostate cancer are 37 percent. But Dr. Jonathan Reiner, CNN’s medical analyst, said Biden’s diagnosis presented both good and bad news. The bad news is that Biden got a high Gleason score, which measures how aggressive a patient’s prostate cancer is, and that the cancer is no longer confined to the prostate. The good news is that the tumor appears to be sensitive to hormone therapy. “When oncologists talk to patients, it‘s important for the patients to understand that they are not a statistic,” Reiner said on CNN Newsroom. “What they should only be interested [in] is, what is their outlook? What are the features of their tumor and their overall condition? Where does that point them? And to me, it sounds like there‘s a lot to do here.”
Gop Rep. Lauren Boebert raised eyebrows over the weekend after appearing alongside rumored beau Kid Rock. The MAGA musician and the congresswoman were first spotted at the President’s inauguration in January, leaving the shindig together in a cab at 2.30am. In a social post by conservative radio host and former spokesperson for the National Rifle Association, Dana Loesch, Boebert, 38, is seen cosying up to the 54-year-old singer at his Rock’n’Rodeo in Texas on Friday night. Rock and Boebert posed with Loesch and husband Chris. The “half rock, half rodeo” event was, naturally, streamed live on Fox Nation, billed as “Rodeo reimagined.” Boebert and Rock have denied dating rumours all year, but both are single and ready to mingle–even at rodeos. Boebert reposted Loesch’s photo on X on Sunday, adding “Making America GREAT Again”. She helpfully pointed out her cowboy boots were from the label Redneck Riveria. Kid Rock’s most recent album, 2022’s Bad Reputation, peaked at No.124 on the Billboard Top 200.
Insiders Say Trump’s Alliance With RFK Jr. Is Falling Apart: ‘Utter Disaster’
There is a growing rift between President Donald Trump and his Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., as supporters of both men find themselves increasingly at odds with each other. Citing conversations with more than half a dozen current and former administration officials, CNN reported that friction is building between MAGA and MAHA—RFK Jr.’s Make American Healthy Again movement. The White House has reportedly been frustrated by Kennedy’s handling of the Texas measles outbreak, as well as his inconsistent messaging on vaccines. Some factions of the MAHA movement, meanwhile, have been irked by Trump’s pick for surgeon general, the holistic doctor and wellness influencer Dr. Casey Means, over a perceived lack of opposition to vaccines. In announcing his nominee earlier this month, Trump said Means has “impeccable ‘MAHA’ credentials.” Following backlash over her nomination, Kennedy called the attacks “absurd” and said Means is the “perfect choice for Surgeon General precisely because she left the traditional medical system.” A White House spokesperson told CNN in its Sunday report that Kennedy “is both trusted and empowered by President Trump to deliver on his directive to get to the bottom of America’s chronic disease epidemic, and this priority is shared not just by the White House and HHS, but the entire Trump administration.” A person familiar with a recent exodus of experts from HHS described the situation to CNN as an “utter disaster.”
Gwyneth Paltrow revealed to People over the weekend that she and Meghan Markle have developed a “text friendship.” In the April issue of Vanity Fair, the GOOP founder and CEO said that she didn’t know the Duke and Duchess of Sussex very well, despite them all living in the same neighborhood in Montecito, California. “I mean, I’ve met Meghan, who seems really lovely, but I don’t know her at all. Maybe I’ll try to get through their security detail and bring them a pie,” she said at the time. Things appear to have moved along, as Paltrow told People that she and the duchess now have a “text friendship so far.” She said that since she’s been busy traveling, the two have “not yet” had the chance to spend a lot of time together in person. The Iron Man actress also squashed social media rumors that the two women were beefing over similarities between Paltrow‘s lifestyle company, Goop, and Markle’s Netflix show With Love, Meghan. When asked if she would consider appearing on the second season of Markle’s show, Paltrow replied: “Sure! Why not? You never know. I don’t bake that well, but I can always try.”
The FBI has identified a 25-year-old California man as the prime suspect in the fertility clinic explosion in Palm Springs, California. Authorities alleged on Sunday that Guy Edward Bartkus from Twentynine Palms, California, was behind the American Reproductive Centers clinic explosion that left four people injured, Bloomberg reported. Bartkus is reported to have died in the explosion. The head of the FBI’s Los Angeles field office, Akil Davis, said that Bartkus had “nihilistic ideations and this was a targeted attack against the IVF facility,” calling the attack “probably the largest bombing scene that we’ve had in Southern California.” “Make no mistake: we are treating this, as I said yesterday, as an intentional act of terrorism,” he added. Davis said that investigators are looking over Bartkus’ writings. The U.S. attorney in Los Angeles, Bilal Essayli, called his writings “anti pro-life,” and the Associated Press reported that Bartkus wrote that the world shouldn’t be populated. None of the embryos at the facility were damaged. Dr. Maher Abdallah, who runs the clinic, told the Associated Press: “Thank God today happened to be a day that we have no patients.”
Oklahoma has revised its social studies curriculum to ask students to “identify discrepancies in 2020 election results,” promoting the much-debunked conspiracy. Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters—a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump—updated the state’s standards for teaching about the 2020 election, which Trump falsely claimed was stolen, on May 1. The previous standard simply stated that students must “examine issues related to the election of 2020 and its outcome.” The newer, more extensive guidelines now require students to study “the sudden halting of ballot-counting in select cities in key battleground states, the security risks of mail-in balloting, sudden batch dumps, an unforeseen record number of voters, and the unprecedented contradiction of ‘bellwether county’ trends.” The news comes as the administration attempts to end “left-wing indoctrination” and “wokeness” in education. Earlier this month, a court blocked Walters’ request for around $3 million to provide Bibles in Oklahoma public schools. In response, Walters started a donation campaign to help buy “God Bless the USA” Bibles for Oklahoma classrooms. He said in a press conference Friday: “The legislature can put the money there or not. We’re going to have a Bible in every classroom this fall.”
Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee’s wife, Brittany Furlan, has broken her silence regarding their reported split and is asking for privacy during this “embarrassing time.” Furlan, 38, married the 68-year-old rocker in 2019. She said she is now living in a hotel as the estranged couple battles “tough times.” She added, “I’ve been going through a lot in my marriage, which is not anyone’s business” in a Friday TikTok. Digging into the details of what incited their split, Furlan claimed that she had been “catfished” on social media by someone posing as Falling In Reverse frontman Ronnie Radke. “I told my husband everything. I said, ‘I’ve been talking to whoever I thought this was on Snapchat, he says it’s not him. Cool, whatever,’” Furlan said. “Because I’m a good person. I mean, I’m not a good person for talking to someone while I’m married, [but] I’ve been going through a lot in my marriage. No excuse, [so] I come clean to my husband.” Furlan is Lee’s fourth wife. Lee was infamously married to actress Pamela Anderson for three years. “This whole f---ing thing is embarrassing,” Furlan said. “Like, leave us f–--ing alone, bro. … I’m done. Anyone can think what they will. All good.”
Always a fan of flattery no matter how unrealistic, President Donald Trump shared a surreal video on Saturday of an AI-generated version of himself performing Journey’s massive hit “Don’t Stop Believing” in front of a flag-waving crowd. Initially sitting at the world’s most patriotic piano in a plain suit, he later transitions to a red, white, and blue outfit to shred a guitar as cheerleaders dance behind him for some reason—before it abruptly changes to show Trump banging away on a drum kit. Fortunately, the creator of the video didn’t attempt to generate AI vocals of Trump singing. The choice of song is also a contentious one: After Journey’s keyboard player performed it for Trump at Mar-a-Lago in 2022, his former bandmate sent him a cease-and-desist letter which said, in part, “Journey is not, and should not be, political,” calling the performance a “harmful use of the brand.”
A Japanese film agent is in the hospital after being injured by a falling palm tree at the Cannes Film Festival. The tree, located on the popular Boulevard de la Croisette, fell on Saturday afternoon, hitting the agent for one of the stars of the film Brand New Landscape and resulting in his hospitalization. He will need to be examined by a specialist as a result of damage to his vertebrae and nose, organizers said, though they did not disclose the names of the agent or his client. The press team for the film, which was directed by Yuiga Danzuka and premiered on Friday in the festival’s Director’s Fortnight section, have since canceled their events. Since the accident, authorities have blocked off a portion of the promenade in order to facilitate the swift removal of the fallen tree.
Making her feature film directorial debut with My Mom Jayne at the Cannes Film Festival this week, Law & Order: SVU actress Mariska Hargitay shocked audiences when she revealed that Mickey Hargitay, the Hungarian-American actor and bodybuilder who was married to her mother Jayne Mansfield from 1958 to 1964 and who raised her, is not her biological father. Instead, her biological father is a Las Vegas entertainer named Nelson Sardelli. Hargitay revealed in the documentary that she first learned about Sardelli when she was 25, at which time she confronted Mickey. Mickey insisted that he, Mickey, was her father, and the two never spoke of it again. Mariska met Sardelli when she was 30 years old after visiting him following a performance in Atlantic City—his response was an emotional one, telling her, “I’ve been waiting 30 years for this moment.” Sardelli, along with his two other daughters, appears in the documentary, which explores Mansfield’s life and legacy.