Trump’s New Surgeon General Pick Is a Wellness Influencer With ‘Inactive’ Medical License

President Donald Trump has named one-half of a fast-rising MAHA influencer duo as his new pick for Surgeon General.

Trump announced Wednesday that he will be nominating Dr. Casey Means, 37, as America’s top doctor after pulling his nomination for Fox News contributor Dr. Janette Nesheiwat—just a day before she was set to face the Senate.

“Casey has impeccable ‘MAHA’ credentials,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Her academic achievements, together with her life’s work, are absolutely outstanding. Dr. Casey Means has the potential to be one of the finest Surgeon Generals in United States History.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He failed to mention, however, that she placed her Oregon medical license on inactive status last January, state records show. Her website also states that she is “no longer seeing patients and is not able to comment on specific medical conditions or provide any medical guidance.”

Nesheiwat, whose nomination was withdrawn following questions about her medical credentials, will be assigned elsewhere in the Health Department.

Means and her brother Calley are credited with shaping Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy’s “Make America Healthy Again” movement, which casts doubt on traditional medical expertise in favor of a more holistic approach that merges science and spirituality.

The siblings share Kennedy’s distrust of Big Pharma and the food industry, advocating for bans on certain chemicals in food and water, stripping vaccine makers of liability protections, and healthier school lunches in podcast interviews and on their social media pages.

“The idea that it’s controversial that we should BOTH trust unbiased scientific information AND our divine intuition is a sign of darkness in our culture,” Means wrote in an Instagram post last year. “Of COURSE we should trust our heart intelligence and divine intuition instead of BLINDLY trusting ‘the science.’”

Means, a Stanford-educated doctor, said “the science” was “a weird new mind-control term that silences the industry-sponsored narrative and is in fundamental opposition to the ACTUAL scientific method.”

She dropped out of her medical residency at age 30 after growing frustrated with what she described to The Wall Street Journal as a system that trains doctors to treat symptoms but not resolve the underlying health problems.

Instead, Means focused on functional medicine, founding the health tracking app Levels in 2019, which connects to wearable glucose monitors.

Means and Calley caught Kennedy’s eye last year with their skepticism of the healthcare system, which was amplified in interviews with big names like Tucker Carlson and Joe Rogan.

The siblings also authored the book Good Energy: The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health, which a Trump official reportedly described as the administration’s policy playbook for its war against chronic disease.

The Journal reported in November that Means was Kennedy’s top pick for surgeon general or commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration.

“We need a health disruptor in America,” Means said in January as she vouched for Kennedy’s Senate confirmation as health secretary. “President Trump’s victory is INEXTRICABLE from RFK Jr, and people voted for a coalition that promised a healthier future for America.”