Inspired by Headlines, Her Poems Are News That Stays News

Alissa Quart’s fearless, innovative poems adroitly confront the stuff of contemporary life, from mass shootings to DNA searches to MRIs to abortion clinics to a baby’s fever. Some of her poems collected in Thoughts and Prayers, two of which are reprinted below, deploy the actual language of public figures, such as James Comey and, in a poem published here for the first time, the Trump-Ukraine whistleblower.

All poems published here with the permission of the author.