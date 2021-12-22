Calling All Procrastinators—Instacart’s Saving Christmas This Year With Their Same-day Gift Delivery Service

So, you've officially missed the shipping cut-off for delivery before Christmas, but, like clockwork, you still have several more gifts to shop for in the next couple of days. Now what? If only there was a gift delivery service like Postmates or Seamless where you could just order luxe and thoughtful gifts to arrive the same day without leaving the house and bearing the last-minute shopper crowds? Well, actually, now there is thanks to Instacart's gift delivery service.

Sure, Instacart may be known as a grocery delivery service first and foremost, but did you know you can goods from a slew of other retailers like Sephora, The Container Store, Best Buy, BevMo, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Five Below too? Heck, I've even gotten a computer charger delivered in under an hour when mine broke in the middle of a ~very~ busy workday (major lifesaver!).

To help make last-minute shopping even more panic-free, Instacart's launched a super helpful gift hub and gift guide to give you ideas on those hard-to-shop-for giftees along with an enhanced (and COVID-safe) delivery experience. The new-and-improved gifting gives you access to tons of different retailers (varies by location, of course) and products that can be delivered in about an hour.

With the new variant running rampant in many major cities along with the ongoing global supply chain issues, we could all use a little extra help this holiday season. Basically, Instacart is saving Christmas this year—at least for me, anyway. Check out Instacart's procrastinator-proof gift hub below now.

