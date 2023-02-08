Instagram DMs Raise Doubts About Armie Hammer’s ‘Suicide Attempt’
NOT ADDING UP
Instagram DMs obtained by Page Six have poked holes in Armie Hammer’s suicide attempt story, revealing that he told the exact same story a year before. Last week, in his first interview since he was accused of raping a woman and abusing many others, Hammer told Air Mail that he swam out into the ocean “as far I could” in February 2021, a month after the allegations surfaced, in the hope that he’d drown, get hit by a boat or be eaten by a shark. However, his DMs show he told a near-identical story to his ex Courtney Vucekovich in June 2020. The conflicting timelines have called into question Hammer’s motivation for claiming the suicide attempt came in the wake of the allegations. “Sociopaths try to gain sympathy,” a source reportedly close to Hammer told Page Six. “He tried to say it was post-allegations. It shows how manipulative he still is by training to get sympathy.”