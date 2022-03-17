Instagram Suspends Kanye’s Account After Slur Against Trevor Noah

CHEAT SHEET
Instagram has suspended Kanye West’s account for 24 hours after he used a racial slur against Trevor Noah, who had accused him of harassing his ex, Kim Kardashian, TMZ reports. Meta, which owns Instagram, said that West’s post, which was deleted, violated policies on hate speech, harassment, and bullying. West has been furious that Kardashian, recently declared a single person by the court as part of the divorce process, is in a relationship Pete Davidson and has been venting at the Saturday Night Live star on Insta. “Im really concerned that SKETE will get my kids mom hooked on drugs He’s in rehab every 2 months,” he wrote Wednesday morning.