Instagrammer Ray Hushpuppi, Accused of Fraud and Money Laundering, Was ‘Kidnapped’ in Dubai by FBI: Lawyer

Read it at BBC
The Nigerian Instagrammer Ray Hushpuppi, born Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, was “kidnapped” from Dubai by the FBI, his lawyer says. He’s accused of multimillion-dollar fraud and laundering hundreds of millions of dollars through email scams and hacking schemes that targeted a professional soccer team, banks, and a New York law firm. He used the allegedly ill-gotten gains to fund a lavish lifestyle that he frequently photographed for his 2.3 million followers. He appeared in court in Chicago on July 3 alongside fellow suspect Olalekan Jacob Ponle, who also lived in Dubai. United Arab Emirates authorities told the BBC that Abbas had been extradited, though the UAE has no extradition treaty with the country, and the Department of Justice said he’d been expelled. “The FBI and the government here acted illegally when they kidnapped him from Dubai without any legal process to do so,” Abbas’ lawyer Gal Pissetzky said.