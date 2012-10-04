Instant Survey: Romney Wins

CHEAT SHEET
Moderator Jim Lehrer may not have declared a winner, but 46 percent of 500 uncommitted voters polled immediately after Wednesday night’s debate said Mitt Romney beat Barack Obama in their first presidential one-on-one. Thirty-two percent called it a tie and only 22 percent saw Obama as the winner. Not only did the Republican contender come out victorious, he also may have gained some new supporters. Fifty-six percent of the voters surveyed said they had a better impression of Mitt after seeing his performance in Wednesday night’s debate. Eleven percent now think less of him and 32 percent said their opinions were unchanged.