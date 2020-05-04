Coronavirus Model Doubles Projected Deaths to 135,000 Due to Relaxed Social Distancing
A prominent coronavirus model will revise its projection of how many Americans are expected to die of the coronavirus to 135,000, effectively doubling its previous estimate as a result of relaxed social distancing guidelines in several states. Researchers of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington previously clocked the number of estimated deaths at 72,433. Ali Mokdad, a professor of Health Metrics Sciences at the global health research center told CNN on Monday, “We are seeing, of course, a rise in projected deaths for several reasons,” adding, “One of them is increased mobility before the relaxation, premature relaxation of social distancing, we’re adding more presumptive deaths as well, and we’re seeing a lot of outbreaks in the Midwest, for example.” Mokdad emphasized that the “increase in mobility” is causing an “increase in mortality” in the country.