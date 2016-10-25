Intel Chief James Clapper: ‘Non-State Actor’ Did DDoS Attack

Read it at AP
Federal officials say they believe a "non-state actor" orchestrated the cyberattack last Friday that brought down several websites, including Netflix and Twitter. National Intelligence Director James Clapper said authorities are still gathering information about the event, but that preliminary indications lead them to believe it was an individual or group not associated with another government. Still, the possibility hasn't been completely ruled out. The New World Hackers claimed responsibility for the attack, but that claim has not yet been confirmed.