Intel VP Missing on Mount Rainier

One of the six climbers missing and presumed dead on Mount Rainier in Washington was Intel Vice President Uday Marty, the company revealed on Monday. The climbers are thought to have been killed by a 3,300-foot fall late last week, possibly caused by an avalanche or collapsed snow slope. The National Park Service says "there is no certainty that recovery is possible" due to the extreme dangers of the are where climbers are missing. Marty was in charge of Intel's business in southeast Asia.