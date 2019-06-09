International Track Authority Upholds Russian Doping Ban Ahead of World Championships in Doha

Russian track and field athletes will once again miss the World Championships to be held in Doha after the International Association of Athletics Federations voted to continue its doping ban. Russian athletes have been banned from competing under the Russian flag since 2015 when state-sponsored doping was confirmed. The BBC reports that the athletes will be able to compete under a neutral flag, which means they will not get team points. The IAAF decision is in contradiction to other anti-doping authorities. Both the World Anti-Doping Authority (Wada) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) have recently lifted teh ban on Russian athletes from their competitions.