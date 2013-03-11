InTrade Gave Founder $2.6M

CHEAT SHEET
    Details behind the abrupt shuttering of betting company InTrade are seeping out. Apparently an audit concerned with “significant financial irregularities” revealed the site’s founder had received $2.6 million in payments that weren’t thoroughly documented in 2010 and 2011. The company, which allows bets to be placed on events from presidential elections to the papacy, posted a note Sunday saying it was suspending all trading and freezing customer accounts. Its founder, John Delany, died in 2011 on Mount Everest.

