InTrade Gave Founder $2.6M

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Financial Times
Details behind the abrupt shuttering of betting company InTrade are seeping out. Apparently an audit concerned with “significant financial irregularities” revealed the site’s founder had received $2.6 million in payments that weren’t thoroughly documented in 2010 and 2011. The company, which allows bets to be placed on events from presidential elections to the papacy, posted a note Sunday saying it was suspending all trading and freezing customer accounts. Its founder, John Delany, died in 2011 on Mount Everest.