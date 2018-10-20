Invest In a Better Hair Towel

There was a time in which I would scoff at spending $30 on a hair towel. But that time was before I tried out the AQUIS towel. Normally, I opt for the bulk packages of the As Seen On TV Turbie Twist you can find on Amazon, and they worked fine. But as someone that has a lot of hair, it would still take a while for my hair to air dry. The AQUIS towel has easily cut 15 minutes off my drying time. In the morning, I'm usually out the door with wet hair, but now, I can put some texturizing spray and let it do it's thing and it's 99% dry by the time I leave. The towel is much softer and smoother than a normal towel, with a button closure to keep all your hair wrapped in a tight swirl and elastic to keep it tight to your head while drying. If you plan on towel drying your hair for the foreseeable future, this is the towel you want to invest in.
