    Investors Plan Development for Right-Wingers in Kentucky

    Investors are planning a real-estate development in rural Kentucky for right-wingers that will be “led by Protestant christians,” The Guardian reports. The backers, who have ties to right-wing organizations, say the Highland Ridge Project will be an “aligned community” for those who want to “disappear from the cultural insanity of the broader country.” Experts questioned whether the venture could violate anti-discrimination laws and whether the impetus for the development is profits and not ideology.

