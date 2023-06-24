CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Ioan Gruffudd’s Daughter Denied Restraining Order Against His Girlfriend
BITTER BREAKUP
Read it at Daily Mail
A judge shot down a request from the daughter of now-divorced actors Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans for a restraining order against Gruffudd’s new girlfriend. Gruffudd’s daughter, who is 13, filed the order in May following an incident at the couple’s home. The decision came as a relief to Gruffudd’s girlfriend, Bianca Wallace, the Daily Mail reported. The Titanic and Fantastic Four actor split with his wife in 2021 after 14 years of marriage. Both are pushing for custody of their children. The breakup has been acrimonious, and Gruffudd has claimed Evans used fake social media accounts to mislabel him as an abuser, among other attacks on his reputation.