Ioan Gruffudd’s Daughter Files Restraining Order Against Him and Girlfriend
The 13-year-old daughter of actor Ioan Gruffudd has filed a restraining order against him and his girlfriend, Bianca Wallace. The Sun reported that Ella Gruffudd filed the order against her father—whose acting career included roles in Titanic and Fantastic Four—with a Los Angeles court on May 31. The restraining order comes two years after the bitter breakup between Gruffudd and his now ex-wife Alice Evans, who he has accused of having verbally abused him during their marriage. He’s also alleged that his ex-wife has tried to prevent him from contacting his two daughters. Evans has denied those claims. It is suspected that Ella Gruffudd filed the restraining order against her father and his girlfriend following an incident at the couple’s home, according to The Sun.