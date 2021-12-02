Olympics Bosses Release Second Statement Covering for China Over Missing Tennis Star
NOTHING TO SEE HERE
The International Olympic Committee has issued a second statement trying to take the heat off China over the disappearance of tennis star Peng Shuai. Peng, a three-time Olympian, vanished last month after accusing a former vice-premier, Zhang Gaoli, of forcing her into a sexual relationship. The Women’s Tennis Association is so concerned for her safety that it announced a suspension of its tournaments in China this week, but the IOC has been much more relaxed about the situation. In a statement Thursday, the committee said it had held a second video call with Peng. “We share the same concern as many other people and organizations about the well-being and safety of Peng Shuai,” the IOC wrote. “This is why, just yesterday, an IOC team held another video call with her.” The IOC reiterated that it’s engaging in “quiet diplomacy” to resolve the situation. Last month, Human Rights Watch told the IOC its muted response to the disappearance amounted to promoting “Chinese state propaganda.”