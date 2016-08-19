IOC Sets Up Disciplinary Commission for Lochte Incident

The International Olympic Committee has decided to establish a disciplinary commission to investigate American swimmer Ryan Lochte and three others who allegedly fabricated the details of a robbery incident at a gas station in Rio de Janeiro, and determine whether penalties are necessary. Lochte, who along with teammate James Feigen was indicted for falsely reporting a crime, apologized earlier Friday, saying he should have been “more careful and candid” in describing the events of the night. Lochte originally said men posing as police officers stopped their taxi and robbed them at gunpoint. Despite a CNN report stating that Lochte would be suspended, a U.S. Olympic Committee spokesman told Reuters, “It’s absolutely not true.” Still, the organization could impose penalties on Lochte and his teammates.
- 1
GONE
Bolivian President Evo Morales Resigns
After the the army chief urged him to step down following unrest surrounding his disputed re-election.3 hrs ago
- 2
THE IMPEACHMENT SAGA
State Dept. Freed Ukraine Aid Earlier Than Trump Accounts
Witnesses have told Congress that Trump ordered the money halted in order to force Ukraine to publicly probe former Vice President Joe Biden’s son.1 day ago
- 3
A SURPRISE IN BED
Brooklinen’s Surprise Sale Bring 15% Off Sitewide
Don’t miss out on savings on some of the best bed linens on the market right now.7 hrs ago
- 4
VIOLENCE
Gunfire Erupts During Hong Kong Protests
In video circulating online, one protester is seen being shot in the chest in Hong Kong's Sai Wan Ho area.11 mins ago
- 5
FLAVOR PROFILES
These Are the Best Tasting CBD Gummies I’ve Ever Tried
Choose from three different flavors for three different use cases.112 days ago
- 6
GONE TOO SOON
Laurel Griggs, 13-Year-Old Broadway Rising Star, Dead
The young actress died of a “massive asthma attack,” her grandfather reportedly announced.7 hrs ago
- 7
TRAGIC
Two Dead After Porsche Crashes Into 2nd Floor of Building
Police say the red Porsche crashed into a median before it became airborne and crashed into the commercial building.6 hrs ago
- 8
Heartbreaking
Father of Atatiana Jefferson, Woman Shot by Police, Dies
“I can only sum it up as a broken heart,” family spokesman Bruce Carter said.2 hrs ago
- 9
VICTORY
WWII Film ‘Midway’ Gets Top Spot at Box Office
The ensemble cast war flick beat a Stephen King adaptation over the weekend.4 hrs ago
- 10
SEAN HANNITY WITH GLASSES
Hugh Hewitt: Senate Should ‘Reject’ Articles of Impeachment
The conservative talk radio host said he thinks they should reject the motion to proceed and never touch it.9 hrs ago