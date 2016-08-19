CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    TAKING ACTION

    IOC Sets Up Disciplinary Commission for Lochte Incident

    Gaston De Cardenas/Reuters

    The International Olympic Committee has decided to establish a disciplinary commission to investigate American swimmer Ryan Lochte and three others who allegedly fabricated the details of a robbery incident at a gas station in Rio de Janeiro, and determine whether penalties are necessary. Lochte, who along with teammate James Feigen was indicted for falsely reporting a crime, apologized earlier Friday, saying he should have been “more careful and candid” in describing the events of the night. Lochte originally said men posing as police officers stopped their taxi and robbed them at gunpoint. Despite a CNN report stating that Lochte would be suspended, a U.S. Olympic Committee spokesman told Reuters, “It’s absolutely not true.” Still, the organization could impose penalties on Lochte and his teammates.

    Read it at Reuters