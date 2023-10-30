Ione Skye Shares Last Messages With Matthew Perry Before His Death
‘LOVED THIS GUY’
One of Matthew Perry’s former co-stars posted text messages over the weekend from their “last exchange” in the days before the Friends actor’s death at the age of 54 on Saturday. British-American actress Ione Skye, who starred alongside Perry in his 1988 debut film, A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon, shared the messages on her Instagram account explaining the conversation took place “a week ago.” “Hi! I hope all is well,” reads one message apparently from Perry. “I was meditating ( I meditate now) and “In You Eyes ” [sic] started playing [referring to Peter Gabriel’s classic song from Skye’s 1989 movie Say Anything]. And I instantly thought of you and how beautiful you are,” the message continued. “Awe. I love that,” Skye replied. “Hope you are healthy and happy,” Perry wrote in a follow-up. Skye answered that she was, adding: “I only have nice memories with you.” “Me too,” Perry replied. “I’m very very sad,” Skye captioned the exchange. “Loved this guy.”