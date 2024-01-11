Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds Has a Secret Pro-DeSantis Twitter Account
BIG FAN
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has been posting to a secret Twitter account where she shares content backing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and trashing his other 2024 GOP opponents, The New York Times reports. The account @Kimberl26890376, which has existed since 2021, is not linked with either of her main political accounts and uses the name “Kimberly,” while Reynolds typically goes by Kim. While Reynolds has liked and reposted pro-DeSantis content, she has also interacted with posts criticizing Republican presidential candidates Donald Trump and Nikki Haley. Most recently, she shared a post comparing a picture of DeSantis and his family with a photo of Trump surrounded by models at a party. “The contrast is overwhelming…” read the caption. Reynolds’ side account previously had fewer than 300 followers but was followed by several political operatives in Iowa, the Times reports.