Iowa Man Takes Gravy-Stained Laptop to Best Buy, Gets Arrested for Child Porn

An Iowa man has been charged with 10 counts of child porn possession after taking his laptop to Best Buy to salvage files after spilling gravy on it. Geek Squad employees reportedly spotted the child porn when they were transferring files from the “gravy covered computer” onto a new laptop, according to a criminal complaint. Robert Leo Watson, 54, allegedly took the computer to Best Buy's repair desk and purchased a new computer in an effort to save his files. Police collected both computers as evidence, and Watson was later arrested. Police said Watson admitted to saving the images with file names such as “13 year old” and “14 year old's” (sic), according to the complaint. Since it is Watson's first offense, the child porn possession charges are classified as an aggravated misdemeanor. He remains in jail with a $50,000 cash bond, and is expected in court on May 10.